Dutch FA probes Groningen keeper Etienne Vaessen clash

FC Groningen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen gets into a confrontation with Ajax players and staff

The Dutch football association KNVB has opened a preliminary investigation into the proclaimed 'swings' of FC Groningen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen after Wednesday's match against Ajax.

After the two sides got into heated arguments following Luciano Valente's red card in injury time, players of FC Groningen and Ajax got into a scuffle after the full-time whistle had blown. FC Groningen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen seemed the centre of attention after getting into an argument with several Ajax figures.

Advertisement Advertisement

Footage of the scuffle soon went viral, and the KNVB announced on Thursday that it had started a preliminary investigation into Etienne Vaessen's role in the scuffle.

"The prosecution has observed on TV footage that Vaessen repeatedly aggressively seeks confrontation with Ajax players and/or staff members, and he punches a player or staff member of Ajax who is sitting on the ground," said a KNVB spokesman in a statement.

Etienne Vaessen getting into a scuffle after Luciano Valente's red card Hollandse Hoogte / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Suspension

The KNVB announced earlier on Thursday that midfielder Valente received a two-game suspension after receiving a red card against Ajax. The Dutch youth international lunged into a challenge with Jordan Henderson with a two-footed tackle in the 93rd minute, which cost the Italian-Dutch midfielder a sending-off.

FC Groningen have appealed the decision.

Follow the Eredivisie with Flashscore