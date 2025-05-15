Ajax boss Farioli says title hope alive: 'Anything can happen'

Ajax manager Francesco Farioli said that 'anything can happen in football' following Wednesday's 2-2 draw away at FC Groningen.

The dramatic draw in Groningen, which saw the home side equalise in the 99th minute, cost Ajax the lead in the Eredivisie and sent them into the final weekend of the season as the second-placed side, one point behind reigning champions PSV.

Under manager Francesco Farioli, Ajax made an impressive recovery after two of the worst Ajax seasons in recent memory, but have now given away a 9-point lead in the latter stages of the competition.

"It is never easy to have to talk about a draw after conceding a goal in the final seconds of a game," Farioli told ESPN after Wednesday evening's game.

"It is what it is, and we now have one game to go. Let's go. Sometimes you cheer exuberantly after a goal in the last minute, sometimes you have to cry really hard. That's part of football. Today we were able to learn a lot, that's it."

Groningen defender Thijmen Blokzijl tapped in the equaliser after Josip Sutalo gave away a late free-kick. Farioli refused to point at individuals after the fourth winless game in a row.

"Football is all about mistakes," said the Italian.

"I never talk about individuals. It's always about the team when you score or get a goal against. No, I can't blame them for anything. The same spirit was there that has already brought us to where we are now, and why we are competing at the top. We always do our best, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough."

'One more battle'

After Ajax beat PSV in late March and took a 9-point lead with seven games to go, Farioli spoke to the fans in Amsterdam and said the job wasn't done, saying, "There are seven games, seven battles left."

The Italian gaffer repeated this mantra ahead of Sunday's game against FC Twente. "There is one more game to go, one more battle. It is what it is, and I think football teaches us that anything can happen."

The standings at the top of the Eredivisie table Flashscore

Ajax could still win the Eredivisie title on Sunday. The Amsterdam side will have to beat FC Twente and receive a favour from Sparta Rotterdam, who'd have to win at least a point against league leaders PSV.

Both games will kick off Sunday afternoon at 14.30 CET.

