Tanzania to arrive in Uyo Sunday for Super Eagles clash

Tanzania are expected to arrive in Uyo on Sunday ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying showdown against Nigeria.

According to The Citizen, the Taifa Stars’ early arrival will allow head coach Miguel Gamondi adequate time to prepare for Friday’s encounter.

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Gamondi has named a 24-man squad, with domestic giants Yanga FC and Azam FC contributing five players each.

Foreign-based stars Novatus Miroshi, Cyprian Kachewele and Bernard Kamongo are also included.

Tanzania are desperate to revive their qualification hopes after collecting just one point from their opening two matches.

The Taifa Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau before drawing 1-1 with Madagascar.

Nigeria will host the East Africans at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on November 13, before both teams meet again four days later in Dar es Salaam for the reverse fixture.