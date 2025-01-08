Nigeria appoint former Mali boss Chelle as new manager

Nigeria appoint former Mali boss Chelle as their new manager

The men’s national team of Nigeria have appointed former Mali boss Eric Chelle as their new manager.

Augustine Eguavoen had been in interim charge during the 2025 AFCON qualification campaign.

But now Chelle has taken charge, having spent two years in charge of Mali before his sacking last June.

Per the BBC, many Nigerian supporters may be disappointed at the move to bring in Chelle.

He is the first non-Nigerian African to take on the post of the Super Eagles.

Many were anticipating a more high profile name, but Chelle will now have to win over the supporters.