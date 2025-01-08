Frank on Lewis-Potter's new deal at Brentford: There is a big future for him here

Frank on Lewis-Potter signing new Brentford contract: There is a big future for him here

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says there is a bright future ahead of Keane Lewis-Potter who has penned a new deal at the club this week.

The 23-year-old’s new deal runs until the summer of 2031 and after featuring in every game for the Bees this season, Frank decided he had to tie him down to a longer deal to ward away any interested clubs. The Danish head coach spoke to the club website about the new deal and how excited he is to see his future development.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm very happy that we've agreed a new contract with Keane. He has been through a great development over the last couple of years.

"We know that he's an offensive player - a winger - mostly, but he can play all the front four roles; what he's also turned out to be is a very flexible and versatile player that can play multiple other positions, which he has shown this season by playing games at left-back, where he has done fantastically.

"For me, he is a fantastic Brentford player with a big skillset: one-on-one he is fantastic, his crossing is very good, and the way he helps the team is also so good.

"There is a big future for him here at Brentford."

After signing for Brentford in July 2022, Lewis-Potter has become a key player under Frank who has shown a lot of faith in him since his arrival from Hull City. His new deal includes an option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months which means his commitment to the club may last until 2032.