Senegal remained on course to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in East Africa following their 4-2 matchday four victory against Sudan at Juba National Stadium on Monday.

The Lions of Teranga were the first to strike - and very early on - with the opening goal coming off a set piece: a cross to the near post, where Nicolas Jackson got there first and managed to hit the back of the net.

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The goal, which came in the fourth minute, was a huge morale booster for Senegal, who started to control possession and were looking dangerous to double their advantage.

Senegal’s superb play paid off in the 22nd when El Hadji Malick Diouf outpaced the Sudan’s defence line and fired home a powerful shot through the goalkeeper’s legs to double the lead.

The teams went into the half-time break with Senegal enjoying 65 percent ball possession and five shots on target while Sudan had registered four shots but only one on target.

Al-Gozoli Nooh pulled a goal back for Sudan in the 52nd minute, and the Bright Stars thought they had levelled matters in the 60th minute when they put the ball into the net from a set-piece, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

However, Salaheldin Adi made it 2-2 for Sudan in the 75th minute, but Senegal regained the lead in the 87th minute when a great cross into the box found Pathe Mboup, who finished past the rushing goalkeeper.

Senegal then wrapped up the win in stoppage time with a great goal on a counter-attack. Paul Mendy finished it off as the goalkeeper came off his line.

Five minutes of stoppage time were added, but Senegal held on to seal a double over Sudan; they had defeated Sudan 4-1 in the first meeting of the qualifiers last Thursday.

Senegal will qualify with two matches to spare if Mozambique beat Ethiopia on Tuesday. That result would leave Ethiopia and Sudan on three points, with both able to reach a maximum of nine.

Sudan remained one point behind Mozambique and will face both of their rivals for second place when qualifying resumes in March.

Cameroon defeat Namibia

In a Group G fixture, Ryan Fosso scored a minute after coming on and fellow substitute Saidou Alioum added a third as Cameroon defeated Namibia 3-0 at Botswana National Stadium.

In matchday three, the Indomitable Lions had defeated the Brave Warriors 2-0.

The victory left David Pagou’s side six points clear of second-placed Comoros, who have a game in hand.

Match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe strengthened their bid to qualify with a 3-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in Harare on Monday.

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya struck early before Tawanda Chirewa and Tawanda Maswanhise added two goals in seven second-half minutes.

Zimbabwe now have seven points, two fewer than leaders DR Congo, who face bottom side Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Equatorial Guinea stayed third on four points with two matches remaining.

Guinea delivered a convincing performance in Group D to defeat Eritrea 3-1 and claim a comfortable victory.

Dominating possession with 59%, the Guineans quickly set the pace of the game.

Mohamed Soumah broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, converting a pass from Ibrahima Fofana to give the Syli National the lead at half-time.

In the second half, Guinea’s offensive machine gave their opponents no respite. Set up by Sekou Sylla in the 52nd minute, Yakhouba Barry doubled the lead before scoring a dazzling second goal in the 77th minute, sealing the match’s outcome once and for all.

The three host nations - Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - have already qualified automatically for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027.

In groups featuring a host nation, only the highest-placed team excluding the host will qualify from the group, while the top two finishers in the remaining groups will progress to the finals.

The qualifying campaign will conclude with Matchdays 5 and 6 in March 2027, when the remaining places at Africa's flagship football tournament will be confirmed.