Nicolas Jackson on target for Senegal as Guinea and Cameroon claim AFCON wins

Nicolas Jackson was on target for Senegal against Sudan

Senegal national team produced another emphatic performance to defeat Sudan 4-1 in their matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor in Dakar on Thursday.

The Lions of Teranga produced a dominant second-half performance to secure all three points, with goals from Boulaye Dia, Ibrahim Mbaye and substitute Pathe Mboup complementing Nicolas Jackson’s first-half opener.

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Jackson continued his impressive scoring form in the qualifiers, finding the back of the net to give Senegal a deserved 1-0 lead.

However, Sudan refused to surrender and delivered a timely response just before the interval. In the 45th minute, Walieldin Khidir set up Mohamed Abuaagla, who calmly finished to restore parity and send both sides into the break level at 1-1.

The hosts regained the lead in the 61st minute when El Hadji Malick Diouf provided the assist for Boulaye Dia, who finished clinically to make it 2-1.

Three minutes later, Senegal struck again. Ndiaye turned provider, setting up Ibrahim Mbaye for the third goal in the 64th minute as the hosts opened up a commanding two-goal advantage.

The Lions of Teranga completed their impressive performance in the 86th minute when Pape Matar Sarr picked out substitute Mboup, who calmly converted to seal a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Senegal have claimed two victories in the qualifiers having beaten Ethiopia 1-0 after their 1-1 opening draw against Mozambique.

Guinea pick nervy win over Eritrea

Guinea secured their second win in the qualifiers after defeating Eritrea 2-1 at the Stade du 28 Septembre, located in Conakry, on Thursday.

Mohamed Soumah opened the scoring for Guinea. After a corner kick from Aguibou Camara, the defender rose higher than his marker and headed the ball into the top right corner, giving goalkeeper Yonathan Sultan no chance.

In the 23rd minute, Guinea almost scored their second. Aguibou Camara took a direct free kick from very far out, more than 35 metres from the goal, and hit the crossbar with a right-footed shot.

At the start of the second half, Guinea made three substitutions. Thierno Barry replaced Yadaly Diaby, Yakhouba Barry replaced Kerfala

Guinea's efforts were finally rewarded in the 60th minute when Yakhouba Barry extended the home team’s lead. Morlaye Sylla found a great through ball for the striker, who received it inside the area and finished with his right foot.

Maill Lundgren reduced the deficit to ignite a late comeback for Eritrea in the 82nd minute but Guinea remained tight at the back to register their second victory in Group D, and move second.

At Stade de Bouake, Ivory Coast secured an important 2-1 win against a stubborn Gambia side. Going into the fixture, both sides had won their respective two opening matches.

Malick Yalcouye opened the scoring for the Elephants in the 18th minute, before Elye Wahi extended their lead in the 26th minute.

Gambia, however, responded before half-time thanks to Musa Barrow, who pulled one back in the 38th minute. Barrow was making a return to the Scorpions squad having missed their first round of the qualifying matches owing to an injury.

Cameroon cruise past Namibia

Cameroon moved to the top of Group G with seven points from three matches after a convincing 2-0 home victory over Namibia.

The Indomitable Lions took control early in Douala, with Saidou Alioum opening the scoring in the 16th minute when his effort took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

Bil Nsongo doubled their advantage in the 29th minute with a more emphatic finish, leaving Namibia with a mountain to climb.

Elsewhere, Madagascar were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau after conceding a late equaliser.

Madagascar appeared on course for all three points after William Caddy broke the deadlock in the 59th minute. However, their hopes of securing a valuable victory were shattered in the 84th minute following a costly goalkeeping error.

In other matches, Benin strengthened their qualification hopes with a memorable 4-1 victory over Central African Republic in their Group F encounter in Abidjan.

In an earlier Group E fixture, DR Congo maintained their unbeaten start to the qualifying campaign after defeating Sierra Leone 3-1.

Yoane Wissa gave the Leopards the first goal, before Samuel Moutoussamy doubled the advantage in the 35th minute.

The Congolese continued to dominate after the break, with Edo Kayembe adding a third in the 58th minute.