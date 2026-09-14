Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy retires from international football

Senegal national team goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 34, bringing an end to an impressive career with the Lions of Teranga.

Mendy leaves the Senegal national team as one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in the country’s history, having played a key role during one of the most successful periods for Senegalese football.

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The experienced goalkeeper established himself as a major figure between the posts for Senegal and was part of the squad that lifted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Cameroon, Senegal’s first-ever continental championship.

‘Thank you, Senegal’

The former Chelsea custodian confirmed his latest decision on Saturday in a video posted on his Instagram account, accompanied by the simple message: “Thank you, Senegal.”

The video featured highlights from his journey with the national team. Eligible to play for Guinea-Bissau and Senegal through descent and France through birth, Mendy initially joined Guinea-Bissau in honour of his father.

However, he subsequently switched allegiance to Senegal, where he became the first-choice goalkeeper for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, helping Senegal to a runners-up finish.

He then won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, while also being named the tournament’s best goalkeeper and keeping a clean sheet in the final. He reached another final with Senegal at the 2025 tournament, and additionally featured at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and 2026.

Mendy made his Senegal debut in 2018 under former head coach Aliou Cisse and went on to make 59 appearances for the Lions of Teranga. He conceded 34 goals and kept an impressive 31 clean sheets during his international career.

During the 2019 AFCON edition in Egypt, Mendy started in both Senegal’s opening two group stage matches, a 2-0 win over Tanzania and a 1-0 defeat to Algeria.

However, he was injured during the warm-ups before Senegal’s final group stage match against Kenya, and was forced to withdraw from the squad with a broken finger as Senegal would go on to lose in the final 1-0 to Algeria.

Mendy represented Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the nation reached the round of 16 for the first time since its debut in 2002. He started every match, including Senegal’s final defeat to England.

Mendy was selected by Senegal coach Pape Thiaw in the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In Senegal’s second match against Norway on June 22nd, Mendy was substituted in the second half after suffering a knee injury, and failed to make another appearance at the tournament.

Mendy won the Champions League with Chelsea

At Chelsea, Mendy produced a remarkable debut season and helped the English giants win the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

In his first season at Stamford Bridge, Mendy broke into the starting line-up, becoming the first African goalkeeper to play for the club’s senior team, and kept sixteen clean sheets in the Premier League.

Mendy further equalled the record for the most clean sheets in a UEFA Champions League season with nine, and kept another clean sheet in the final to help Chelsea win their second title.

He was awarded both the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and The Best FIFA Goalkeeper of 2021, becoming the first African goalkeeper in football’s history to win both awards.

He later continued his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli, adding another chapter to an already decorated football journey.