Xabi Alonso admitted he would like his Chelsea side to get some 'boring' wins after the 2-2 Premier League draw with Hull on Saturday (September 12).

Chelsea have been the Premier League’s great entertainers so far this season, with ten goals from their first four games.

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Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, and Joao Pedro all managed to get goal contributions once again as they were held by Hull at Stamford Bridge.

On the reverse, Alonso’s side are leaking goals, with nine conceded and a defence that his struggled to get to grips with their new manager’s positional demands.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Alonso admitted he would like some more ‘boring’ wins.

"I hope one day you appreciate a boring game and we win," Alonso said.

"It repeats some patterns we are making. It will take time to fix the moments. We still need to be competing and not to give away easy chances for them to come back.

“For the first goal we can do much better. That momentum we had changed after the goal, the mood, the score of the game.

“We are talking and addressing it, but it's having an impact on performances.

"I think that we are attacking better than defending. It's a big topic and a big theme for us. For sure it's just four games, but the dynamic ... I don't like it and we need to do much better (in) open play, set pieces, long balls, this toughness, this competitive sense we can do better."

Chelsea have now gone 20 Premier League games without keeping a clean sheet, the first time they’ve done so in English top flight football since 1965.