Xabi Alonso beats incredible unwanted record at Chelsea as pressure mounts after Hull draw

Xabi Alonso failed to beat Hull City on Saturday afternoon as Chelsea failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro scored for the hosts either side of a first-half brace Hull City’s Algeria’s Mohamed Belloumi in what was a very poor performance from the Blues in front of their home fans.

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Belloumi's 28th-minute leveller ensured the Tigers remain unbeaten and the newly promoted side now sit 3rd in the table, behind Manchester City and Arsenal who have had perfect starts.

However, for Chelsea, Alonso broke an unwanted record over the weekend as the Blues have now gone 20 league games without a clean sheet for the first time in 65 years in a stat that the Blues will be ashamed of.

Chelsea have now conceded 9 Premier League goals in just 4 games and continue to falter at the back.

Alonso’s side also conceded 3 goals to Leeds United in the EFL Cup and the Spanish coach clearly has a lot of work to do before a clean sheet can be reached.

Hull City came away from Stamford Bridge wondering how they did not claim all three points and Chelsea were left staggered after the final whistle as their title hopes slowly crumble before they even began.

Chelsea have now gone two Premier League matches without a win, following last week's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal and pressure may be mounting on Alonso to turn the side around as soon as possible.