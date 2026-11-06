Amad Diallo and Diomande to lead Ivory Coast AFCON challenge against Gambia

A few days before the double-header against The Gambia, for matchdays three and four of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the Ivory Coast coach held a press conference on Thursday, November 5th, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, to reveal the list of players called up.

Defender Oumar Solet is among the players who earned their first senior call-up, becoming the headline addition to Herve Renard’s squad.

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The 26-year-old Udinese centre-back is one of four newcomers in the 25-man group, alongside Abdoul Ouattara, Abdoulaye Kante and Yaya Kader Fofana, as Renard continues to introduce new options into an Elephants side that has made a perfect start to qualification.

Ivory Coast will host Gambia on November 12th at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, with the fixture providing an opportunity for the coach of the Elephants to review his choices, competition in the squad and individual performances.

Oumar Diakite has been left out despite scoring six goals in his past seven matches for Sturm Graz.

When asked about the absences of certain players present at the previous campaign, the coach acknowledged that the performance against Cameroon had weighed heavily on his decisions.

“When you are given your chance, you must seize it as best as possible,” Renard insisted, while recalling that competition is important and that each match counts in evaluating players.

Addressing his team’s playing identity, Renard explained that his staff is working to find “the best setup, the best organisation,” taking into account the opponent’s characteristics.

Finally, the coach emphasised the importance of mental strength in high-level football: “The closer we get to the high level, the stronger we need to be mentally.”

Guela Doue, Odilon Kossounou and Ghislain Konan are unavailable through injury, while Wilfried Singo, Simon Adingra, Seko Fofana, Evann Guessand and Sébastien Haller are also absent from the squad.

Ivory Coast's attack line includes Amad Diallo, Bazoumana Toure, Elye Wahi, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Yan Diomande.

Ivory Coast squad for the Gambia

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Rizespor, Turkiye), Alban Lafont (Amedspor, Turkiye), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi SC, Belgium).

Defenders: Luck Zogbé (Brest, France), Abdoul Ouattara (Ipswich Town, England), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma, Italy), Oumar Solet (Udinese, Italy), Ousmane Diomandé (Nottingham Forest, England), Emmanuel Agbadou (Besiktas, Türkiye), Hassane Kamara (Udinese, Italy), Kassoum Ouattara (Beşiktaş, Türkiye).

Midfielders: Franck Kessie (Atalanta, Italy), Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest, England), Christ Inao Oulaï (Fiorentina, Italy), Malick Yalcouye (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Patrick Zabi (Paris FC, France), Abdoulaye Kante (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Yaya Kader Fofana (Stade de Reims, France).

Forwards: Amad Diallo (Manchester United, England), Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal, Spain), Bazoumana Toure (Newcastle United, England), Elye Wahi (OGC Nice, France), Ange-Yoan Bonny (Inter Milan, Italy), Martial Godo (RC Strasbourg, France), Yan Diomande (Real Madrid, Spain).

Meanwhile, Dango Ouattara will spearhead Burkina Faso as they take Mauritania in back-to-back qualifiers.

Veteran defender Issoufou Dayo has reversed his international retirement and returned to the squad, providing coach Amir Abdou with a major boost.

Burkina Faso squad for Mauritania

Goalkeepers: Hillel Konaté (ESTAC Troyes, France), Kilian Nikiema (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands), Herve Koffi (Union Saint-Gilloise, Belgium).

Defenders: Arsene Kouassi (FC Lorient, France), Rachide Gnanou (IF Gnistan, Finland), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Arthur Zagré (FC Utrecht, Netherlands), Mamoutou Ouedraogo (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Nasser Djiga (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Issa Kabore (Wrexham, Wales), and Issoufou Dayo (Wydad AC, Morocco).

Midfielders: Ismahila Ouedraogo (Odense, Denmark), Mohamed Zougrana (MC Alger, Algeria), Lohann Doucet (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Sacha Banse (Greuther Furth, Germany), Josue Tiendrebeogo (FK IMT Belgrade, Serbia), Rachid Kouda (Mantova 1911, Italy).

Forwards: Dango Ouattara (Brentford, England), Georgi Minoungou (Colorado Rapids, USA), Cyriaque Irie (FC Fribourg, Switzerland), Ousseni Bouda (San Jose Earthquakes, USA), Elohim Kabore (SK Beveren, Belgium), Lassina Traore (Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine), Aboubacar Camara (FC Salzburg, Austria), Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (Radomiak Radom, Poland).