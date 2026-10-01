Queiroz bids emotional farewell after Ghana resignation

Carlos Queiroz has issued an emotional farewell after mutually parting ways with the Ghana Football Association following a difficult start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The decision came two days after Ghana surrendered a 2-0 lead in a 4-2 home defeat to Gambia, leaving the Black Stars bottom of Group C.

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Queiroz, reappointed in September after guiding Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, described his departure as difficult and thanked the GFA and its president for their trust.

“Following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect, the Ghana Football Association and I have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing my role as Head Coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars,” he wrote in a statement.

“This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars, and Ghanaian football above everything else.

“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent."

He added: “Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established; this, together with our recent performances, brought us to the decision to end this journey. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride.

“Above all, I pay tribute to the players of the Black Stars. Thank you to all of them who represented Ghana with courage, commitment, and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions. Believe in these players. Protect them. Support them.

“The talent and potential are there. With unity, support, and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.

“To the Ghanaian people and all Black Stars supporters, thank you for your passion, support, and warmth. I will always carry Ghana with me, with respect and affection.”