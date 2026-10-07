Nigeria lose ground in FIFA ranking after Guinea-Bissau loss

Nigeria have dropped four places in the latest FIFA men’s world ranking released on Wednesday.

Eric Chelle’s side fell from 26th to 30th globally and also slipped two places in Africa, moving from fourth to sixth behind Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Algeria and Ivory Coast.

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The Super Eagles played three matches during the latest international period, recording one victory, one draw and one defeat.

They beat Madagascar 2-1 at home before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau and drawing 3-3 with Russia in Tuesday’s friendly.

World champions Spain remain top of the global standings, followed by Argentina, France, England and Portugal.

Brazil, Morocco, the Netherlands, Belgium and Mexico complete the top 10.

The next FIFA men’s world ranking is scheduled to be released on November 18, 2026.