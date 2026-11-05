PSG's Hakimi, Al Nassr's Mane lead 2026 CAF African Player of the Year shortlist

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi and Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane have made the 10-man shortlist for the 2026 CAF African Player of the Year award.

The nominations recognise outstanding performances across the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and major African club competitions.

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Morocco international Hakimi, who claimed the prestigious award in 2025, would be seeking to retain his crown after another impressive campaign for his French side and the Atlas Lions.

The defender is joined by international teammates Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Ismael Saibari, both of whom played important roles in Morocco's run to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Senegal’s Mane is also in contention for another African Player of the Year honour, alongside compatriots Pape Gueye, who plays for Villarreal, and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo is among the nominees as well as Ghana international Antoine Semenyo who earned a place on the shortlist following his displays for Manchester City and the Black Stars.

DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa of Newcastle United and South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who helped Mamelodi Sundowns achieve continental success, complete the nominations.

Bonou, Williams among Goalkeeper of the Year contenders

Morocco's Yassine Bonou and South Africa's Ronwen Williams are among the prominent names shortlisted for the 2026 CAF Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Williams enjoyed a successful campaign with Mamelodi Sundowns, helping the South African side secure their second CAF Champions League title in May.

The goalkeeper produced a crucial penalty save against Morocco's AS FAR in the final as Sundowns claimed a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Bonou also strengthened his credentials with impressive performances for his country at AFCON 2025, where he made two penalty saves against Nigeria in the semi-finals of the competition.

Algeria's Oussama Benbot, who helped USM Alger win the CAF Confederation Cup, is another contender, alongside Senegal's Edouard Mendy, Cote d'Ivoire's Yahia Fofana and DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi.

Cape Verde veteran Vozinha has been recognised following his country's historic World Cup appearance, while Egypt's El-Mahdi Soliman and Mostafa Shobeir, together with Morocco's Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, complete the shortlist.

Mokoena, Trezeguet shortlisted for Interclub Player of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Al Ahly's Mahmoud Hassan 'Trezeguet' will compete among eight other players in the CAF Men's Interclub Player of the Year award.

Mokoena played an influential role in Sundowns' Champions League triumph, scoring an important goal in the second leg of the final against AS FAR.

His teammate Khuliso Mudau is also nominated following his contributions to the South African club's successful continental campaign.

Egypt's representation includes Trezeguet and Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Shehata, while Algeria has two nominees in CR Belouizdad's Abdennour Belhocini and USM Alger's Ahmed Khaldi.

Moroccan clubs account for three contenders, with Mohamed Rabie Hrimat of AS FAR, Mounir Chouiar of RS Berkane and Sofiane El Moudane of Olympic Safi all making the shortlist. Sudan international Abdel Raouf of Al Hilal completes the nominations.

Regragui, Cardoso lead Coach of the Year nominations

Head coach of the Morocco national team Walid Regragui and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made the cut for the CAF Men's Coach of the Year prize.

Regragui guided the Atlas Lions to another World Cup quarter-final appearance, while Cardoso masterminded Sundowns' CAF Champions League success.

USM Alger coach Lamine N'Diaye is also in contention after leading the Algerian club to the CAF Confederation Cup title following a penalty shootout victory over Zamalek.

Cape Verde manager Pedro Leitao Brito, popularly known as Bubista, features after overseeing his country's historic debut at the 2026 World Cup.

Elsewhere, DR Congo's Sebastien Desabre and Egypt's Hossam Hassan are also nominated for their achievements with their respective national teams.

Morocco's Mohamed Ouahbi, Senegal's Pape Thiaw, AS FAR manager Alexandre Santos and Zamalek coach Moatamed Gamal complete the ten-man list.

Walid Regragui SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Diomande, Maza vie for Young Player of the Year award

Real Madrid winger Yan Diomande and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza are among Africa's emerging stars shortlisted for the CAF Men's Young Player of the Year award.

Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi also earned his place among the list after making an impression at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Panama.

The youngster subsequently secured a move from Danish side FC Nordsjælland to Coventry City.

Morocco has two representatives in Abdellah Ouazane and Ayoub Bouaddi, while Cameroon's Christian Kofane, who plays alongside Maza at Bayer Leverkusen, is also nominated.

Cote d'Ivoire's Christ Inao, Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, Mali's Ismael Kamissoko and Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye complete the ten-man shortlist.

Morocco, Senegal among National Team of the Year nominees

Morocco and Senegal feature among the ten countries nominated for the CAF Men's National Team of the Year award after a historic year for African football.

The continent enjoyed unprecedented representation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with ten African nations competing in the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Nine of those teams progressed to the Round of 32, highlighting Africa's growing competitiveness on the global stage.

Morocco once again led the continent's challenge by reaching the quarter-finals for a second consecutive World Cup, while Egypt advanced to the Round of 16.

Cape Verde also produced a memorable debut campaign, holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw before progressing beyond the group stage.

Ghana, DR Congo, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria and South Africa also reached the knockout rounds.

The 2026 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, December 7th, in Lagos, Nigeria, where the continent's outstanding players, coaches, national teams and clubs will be honoured for their achievements during the year.