Al-Ahli striker Toney proud to be Champions League winner - and with England recall

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney is proud to have won the Asian Champions League.

The triumph came just days before Toney's recall by England coach Thomas Tuchel last week.

The former Brentford striker said: "No, I never think negative, I always think positive, no matter the situation on and off the pitch.

"I mean if you are scoring and playing well, obviously you are still going to be in the manager's mind.

"The manager recognised that and hence why I got the recall, which is obviously the best feeling."

A big moment

On winning the AFC Champions League, Toney admits it was the biggest title he's achieved.

He also told BBC Sport: "Making the transition, the first moving to Saudi, it was a big one.

"Obviously, people are going to think 'how is he going to cope and how is he going to be?'. As you can see from the stats, they speak for themselves.

"It's been a good season with winning a trophy also. It was a big thing for me, I haven't won many trophies, but being part of that one was a big moment."