Ex-Wolfsburg coach Briggs joins Liverpool

Aaron Briggs has been added to Arne Slot's backroom team at Liverpool.

Briggs arrives as a first team coach.

He has been with clubs such as Wolfsburg, Manchester City and Monaco, where he has held various roles.

The Englishman, 37, was most recently an assistant coach at Wolfsburg, where he left in March 2024.

Liverpool have also hired Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters and Fabian Otte since Slot's arrival.