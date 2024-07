Man City consider bid for Wolfsburg striker Pejcinovic

Manchester City are eyeing VfL Wolfsburg striker Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Kicker says the Germany U19 international is on the radar of City this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pejcinovic is yet to break into the VfL first team, but his form with the reserve-team has brought him to the attention of clubs across Europe.

He scored 28 goals in 18 games last season.

City are weighing up a move for Pejcinovic, who has a deal with VfL to 2027.