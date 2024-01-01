SNAPPED: No foul - Real Madrid striker Mbappe misses early penalty call

Referee Alfonso Perez Burull insists there was no early penalty for Real Madrid in Sunday's draw with Real Mallorca.
Kylian Mbappe was felled on six minutes after a clash with Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo, but the ref waved away the penalty claim.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Perez Burull later told Radio Marca: "Maffeo endures the race with the Real Madrid forward and the charge is legal, Mbappé's fall is not a product of a knockdown by the defender.
"It was well sanctioned. The tackle cannot be considered reckless, hence the Riojan (César Soto Grado) was right in his decision."