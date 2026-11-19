Ukrainian legend Andriy Shevchenko has accused Mykhailo Mudryk's representatives of pressuring a federation employee to falsely accept responsibility for the winger's failed drugs test.

The 25-year-old blamed the Ukrainian Association of Football, claiming the substance entered his system during international duty.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Shevchenko rejected the allegations as baseless, defended the federation's integrity and demanded that Mudryk retract his accusations against its staff.

"His representatives repeatedly approached the UAF with a proposal to find an employee who would falsely take responsibility for the meldonium found in his doping sample,” he said in a statement per BBC Sport.

"The UAF refused, as such a proposal contradicts the principles of our work.

"Head coach Serhiy Rebrov also approved for Mykhailo to have two of his personal specialists work with him at the training camps.

"These were the exact people who monitored his regimen and recovery, and helped him with his daily routine.

"The UAF completed all necessary checks in this case. We provided Mudryk's representatives with the information they requested and remained in contact with those working on the case.

"I know the people who have worked with the national team for many years. I trust them, because throughout all this time there have been no incidents in the team that could make anyone doubt their professionalism.”