Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has admitted his controversial departure to Chelsea in 2011 took a significant emotional toll on him.

The Spaniard, who joined the Blues for a then-British record £50 million, revealed that witnessing the disappointment of Reds supporters was particularly painful.

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Torres arrived at Anfield in 2007 and quickly established himself among Europe's most feared strikers, forming a formidable partnership with Steven Gerrard.

However, the club’s struggles under former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett contributed to his growing frustration.

"They started to sell our best players. Xabi went to Real Madrid (in 2009) and Javier Mascherano to Barcelona (in 2010). Rafa had also left. It was like: ‘What’s going on here?’. We had been close in the Premier League and Champions League. We were only one step away and just needed to add a couple of players to the squad. Instead, the ones coming in were not the best quality," Torres said on the podcast of former Liverpool striker John Aldridge.

"The previous summer I had spoken with (managing director) Christian Purslow. I had wanted to be transparent. I explained that I had come to Liverpool to win trophies. He said they were in the process of selling the club and couldn’t sell any more players."