Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka has returned to training ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old missed the club's last two league matches through injury, which also ruled him out of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

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However, Lampard revealed that the midfielder has resumed training and could be available for selection against Thomas Frank's side at the CBS Arena.

“Bobby’s training with us, so we’ll see how he is for the weekend. Frank Onyeka trained today. Caleb Yirenkyi is back and will be assessed,” Lampard told the media.

Onyeka has made eight appearances across all competitions this season and will be hoping to regain full fitness ahead of the weekend fixture.