McGinn bags brace as Scotland earn hard-fought victory over North Macedonia

Scotland struggled to a 2-1 victory to hand North Macedonia their fifth defeat from five in the UEFA Nations League, League B.

Despite dominating the early exchanges, Scotland were guilty of playing a lot of sideways and backwards passes and failed to apply any pressure in the final third.

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The visitors slowly grew into the game and had the first real effort on goal when Ljupcho Doriev cut inside and took aim, but his curling effort drifted wide of the target.

Sebastian Pocognoli’s side eventually started to wake up, and Scott McTominay forced an excellent save in the 15th minute.

The Napoli star showed his class to take a touch and swivelled in the box, but his powerful effort was tipped wide by Stole Dimitrievski.

The Valencia keeper was called into action again midway through the half when Che Adams diverted a corner towards goal at the near post, but again Dimitrievski showed sharp reflexes to keep the scores level.

McTominay was denied again by the North Macedonia keeper after breaking in behind, and following a tense moment just before half-time where Enis Bardhi fired into the side netting, Scotland were booed off the field by a disappointed crowd.

Momentum Flashscore

The hosts’ woes in front of goal continued immediately after the break when Billy Gilmour blazed a shot over the bar from six yards out, despite having an open net to aim at. But they finally found a breakthrough in the 54th minute.

Adams did well to occupy the defence and his touch fell for John McGinn, who curled past Dimitrievski.

Sadly for Scotland, the jubilant crowd was silenced three minutes later, when Elmin Rastoder timed his run perfectly and guided Bardhi’s corner past Angus Gunn to net his first international goal and North Macedonia’s first of this league phase.

But with frustration growing, Scotland were gifted a penalty when a VAR review showed Dimitrievski wiped out Ben Gannon-Doak in the box, and McGinn stepped up to restore the lead from the spot.

It wasn’t a comfortable final ten minutes for the home crowd as the visitors pushed for another equaliser, but they just about got the job done after Angus Gunn saved Bardhi’s dangerous free kick from the edge of the area.

The result means North Macedonia are guaranteed to finish bottom as they seek to avoid a pointless finish against Slovenia next time out, while Scotland head to Switzerland knowing they need a win to at least have a chance of finishing in the top two.

Flashscore Man of the Match: John McGinn (Scotland)

Match stats Flashscore

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