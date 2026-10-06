Scotland vs Slovenia: Confirmed team news as Pocognoli aims to jump into second place

Scotland welcome Slovenia to Hampden Park on Tuesday night for another Nations League test.

Scotland had gone four matches without a goal before they faced North Macedonia on Saturday, but the side picked up a 2-0 win in Skopje, Sebastien Pocognoli's first in charge.

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Slovenia arrive leading Pocognoli's side on goal difference in Nations League Group B1, and Scotland will be hoping to leapfrog the side in front of their home fans.

Scotland vs Slovenia team news

Scotland are without Scott McKenna, who is suspended after being sent off against North Macedonia.

Slovenia have no injury issues heading into the game as they seek to break their duck in form.

Scotland vs Slovenia kick-off time

Scotland host Slovenia at Hampden Park at 19:45 UK time.

Scotland vs Slovenia predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Welsh, Hendry, Binks; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, McBurnie; Bowie

Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Zec, Janza; Matko, Zabukovnik, Lovric, Sturm; Vipotnik

Form

Scotland: W L D L L

Slovenia: L W D L D

Key Stats

Scotland can move to 7 points and second place with a win, and the fact that they have never lost to Slovenia will only help boost their chances.

Scotland have kept four clean sheets in their last seven, and their last seven matches have all had fewer than four goals