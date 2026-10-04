Xavi stays unbeaten as the Netherlands edge past Serbia

The Netherlands wrapped up the international window with a hard-fought 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Serbia in Eindhoven, extending Xavi’s unbeaten start as head coach to four matches (W2, D2).

Looking to complete a Nations League double over Serbia, the Netherlands started on the front foot, with Joey Veerman forcing Vanja Milinkovic-Savic into a diving save inside the opening 15 minutes.

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Unfortunately for the Napoli shot-stopper, there was nothing he could do to prevent Teun Koopmeiners from breaking the deadlock just after the half-hour mark. The 28-year-old, who was making his first appearance of the international window, whipped in a low free-kick that evaded new centurion Virgil van Dijk’s attempted touch before nestling in the bottom corner.

Koopmeiners’ joy soon turned to frustration, though, as his deficiencies as a makeshift centre-back were exposed for Serbia’s equaliser. Mihajlo Cvetkovic rose above the Juventus man to meet Aleksa Terzic’s clipped cross and steer a pinpoint header beyond Bart Verbruggen.

Buoyed by his first international goal, the Anderlecht forward went close to putting Serbia ahead inside the first minute of the second period, but he failed to find his radar after evading Koopmeiners’ challenge. As the visitors continued to pile on the pressure, Verbruggen was then called into action to keep out Lazar Samardzic and Cvetkovic’s driven shots from distance.

Match momentum Flashscore

After surviving the nervy spell of Serbian pressure, the Netherlands put together a slick move to restore their advantage with just under 20 minutes to play. Denzel Dumfries fizzed a low cross towards the far post where Tijjani Reijnders was on hand to tee up Joshua Zirkzee for the simplest of finishes.

Zirkzee’s first international goal in two years ultimately proved to be the difference, although Verbruggen was required to tip over Nemanja Gudelj’s dipping shot as the hosts scraped over the line with 10 players following Micky van de Ven’s late injury.

Xavi’s first home win in charge moves Oranje into top spot, while Serbia remain rooted to the bottom of Group A2 without a point to their name.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands)

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