Switzerland take huge step towards League A return

Switzerland preserved their perfect record in this UEFA Nations League cycle (W3) with a 2-1 win against Slovenia in Luzern, securing a seventh win from the last nine head-to-heads to end the visitors’ own unbeaten start.

After a strong start to their campaign, Switzerland were stunned by an early Slovenia goal within just two minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Johan Manzambi’s weak header from a corner was easily saved by Jan Oblak, and he started a counter that eventually ended with Zan Vipotnik, who swivelled and found the bottom corner for his first competitive international strike since September 2025.

It was the first goal either side had conceded in their Nations League campaigns, but Slovenia soon saw their defence breached as Remo Freuler’s shot was deflected in by the unfortunate Erik Janza.

Switzerland had responded well to their early setback and turned the game around before half-time through Dan Ndoye. Freuler’s defence-splitting pass was meant for Zeki Amdouni, but after some pinball in the box, the ball fell to Ndoye, and he found the bottom corner.

Slovenia tried their best to level proceedings again through Janza, who, after scoring at the wrong end, saw his free-kick brush the roof of the net.

Match stats Flashscore

The visitors also came close to an equaliser straight after the break, with Danijel Sturm’s effort deflecting off teammate Vipotnik and into the side netting. Oblak was the busier goalkeeper in the second half’s early stages, though, first getting down well to tip Freuler’s effort away before denying Manzambi twice in close succession either side of the hour mark.

Amdouni also threatened to add to his three Nations League goals so far this campaign, but Oblak was again there to stop the ball from close range.

Match momentum Flashscore

Switzerland looked the more likely to score the game’s fourth goal in the latter stages, and substitute Winsley Boteli’s eyes would have lit up when he saw Ndoye fizzing the ball across goal, but he was unable to get clean contact with it and so missed a big chance from just a few yards out.

Nonetheless, the hosts hung on for another Nations League victory to extend their lead at the group summit to five points, while they also extended their unbeaten run in normal time to 12 games (W7, D5).

Slovenia’s woeful away streak continues with just one win in seven such matches (D2, L4), but they are still in contention to finish in the top two in the group and secure a promotion play-off.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.