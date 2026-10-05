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Netherlands coach Xavi demands improvement despite unbeaten run

Netherlands coach Xavi on the touchline
Netherlands coach Xavi on the touchlineREUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez said he was satisfied with his first ⁠four matches in charge and that he is working to turn the squad into a family that ‌fights for each other, but saw lots of room for improvement in footballing terms.

The Netherlands' 2-1 Nations League victory over Serbia ‌on Sunday took them top of Group A2 ‌and gave them a strong chance of advancing to the ‌quarter-finals in March.

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“We fought like a family. We really ‌had to suffer,” Xavi said.

“We had to defend, but we actually wanted to play possession football. But we couldn’t do that, ‌and we couldn’t get a grip ⁠on the game because ‌of Serbia, who did that really well.

“But when we switched to ​a different formation, things got better,” the Spanish World Cup winner added.

Xavi had the Netherlands play ​in different formations through his first four games, which started with a home draw against Germany, followed by ⁠an away win ​over Serbia and a come-from-behind 2-2 draw in Greece last Thursday.

“We now know how to dominate games in different ways. But we also know how to defend at times ‌in a low block or a mid-block," he said.

“In terms of our core values, I’m very satisfied. The players are wonderful people. But in footballing terms, we need to improve in all sorts of areas.”

The Netherlands conceded a goal for a 12th consecutive match on Sunday and Xavi said they were working on becoming harder to score against.

“The most important thing is that ‌we score one more than the opponent, but we ​want a clean sheet. That takes time," he added.

“I’m ‌going to get some rest now first, because it was intense.

“I’ll continue to keep an eye on everyone. We are creating a family.”

The Dutch next face Greece in Amsterdam on November 13 before a ⁠trip to Berlin to ⁠take on Germany three ‌days later.

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