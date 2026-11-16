Scotland were beaten 4-0 by Switzerland in the Nations League on Monday night.

Switzerland convincingly maintained their unbeaten record in this UEFA Nations League, League B campaign (W5, D1) as they eased past Scotland with a 4-0 victory at Kybunpark.

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Knowing nothing but a win would be enough to have any hope of making the top two, Scotland survived some early pressure before growing into the game, but only had a speculative Scott McTominay shot from distance to show for their attacking efforts.

Despite fielding a largely rotated XI, the hosts looked comfortable in possession, albeit without creating danger in the final third.

Midway through the half with the game finely poised, the visitors shot themselves in the foot with a needless own goal.

Zachary Athekame’s cross into the area looked like it would be dealt with by Ryan Porteous, but Lewis Ferguson stuck out a foot to guide the ball past the helpless Angus Gunn.

Sebastian Pocognoli’s side almost struck back immediately when Andy Robertson, breaking Scotland’s all-time caps record with his 103rd appearance, found Aaron Hickey at the back post with a whipped cross, but the Brentford defender’s header drifted just wide of the post.

The best chance to level fell to John McGinn just before the interval, but he timidly headed straight at Yvon Mvogo from the centre of the box.

Key stats Flashscore

That positive end to the half was quickly wiped out, as the Swiss struck shortly after the restart. A fine passing move ended with Remo Freuler cutting the ball back for Samuel Ballet, and his shot found the back of the net via a slight touch from Winsley Boteli, who claimed the goal.

It quickly went from bad to worse for the Scots on 50 minutes when Alvyn Sanches smashed home from the edge of the area to make it 3-0.

With the result secure, the hosts eased off going into the final 20 minutes, and Scotland’s night was summed up when Ferguson and Scott McTominay both blazed high over the crossbar from close range after the ball fell to them in the area.

There was still time for one final goal from the hosts, as Zeki Amdouni’s strike took a big deflection to loop over Gunn to make it four.

Match momentum Flashscore

The win demonstrates Switzerland’s strength in depth as they had already secured top spot before kick-off, but still went on to round out their campaign with a dominant victory.

A third-place finish and three defeats from six is a poor return from Scotland, while only scoring once in the games against the Swiss and Slovenia shows where their problems lie.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alvyn Sanches (Switzerland)