Andy Robertson became Scotland's most-capped player after making his 103rd appearance in Monday's Nations League clash against Switzerland.

The 32-year-old Tottenham defender surpassed Sir Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record of 102 caps, which he equalled against North Macedonia on Friday.

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However, his historic night got off to a disappointing start as Lewis Ferguson's 22nd-minute own goal handed Switzerland a 1-0 half-time lead.

"It's not about me. Tonight is about the greatest player of all time in our country, and for me, that will always be Kenny,” he told the BBC.

"He's had this record for so long. He deserves it. If he played in a different era, he would probably have played a number of games that wouldn't have been able to be caught.

"Sometimes - not as a criticism - as a country we're maybe not good at recognising how good people we've got are.

"For me, he's the best player to ever play with Scotland and arguably Britain. We have to appreciate that man because I certainly do, my family certainly do and I'll have him at the front of my mind, the back of my mind and I'm not really bothered about myself."