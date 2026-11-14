Scotland boss line up England U21 pair for possible international switch

Scotland boss Sebastien Pocognoli has confirmed he's open to luring players away from representing England in future.

The new man in charge of the Tartan Army is offering a pragmatic approach to bolstering his squad moving forward and England U21 duo Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney are on his radar.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tottenham star Gray and Everton midfielder Hackney were both born in England, but have strong ties to Scotland via family heritage.

Gray is the son of former Scotland international Andy and related to Leeds United icons Frank and Eddie Gray, who were both capped by Scotland.

However, the 20-year-old has represented England at every age group, except for the senior team.

Hackney previously played for Scotland’s U21s, before switching allegiances to play for the Three Lions' U21s.

Pocognoli confirmed contact has been made, but admitted it can be a long process.

"We know which players are eligible to represent the country one day.

“It has to come from them to show they maybe want to represent the country. We will see in the future.

"I've had direct contact or indirect contact. When I go for direct contact it’s because I feel it’s a first positive approach. I’ve done it with many players. I’ll do my best to bring them.

“With Harvey Barnes it was different. I knew before my first camp that he was different. The two other lads Gray and Hackney are very young. It’s a long way. But if you wait too long, it might not be the right moment. In a year’s time, we will see."