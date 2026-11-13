England boss Thomas Tuchel insists his side are 'ready' to end Spain's incredible unbeaten run.

Tuchel’s England face off against World Champions Spain in the UEFA Nation’s League on Sunday (November 15).

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Heading into the game, Spain are unbeaten in 43 games across all competitions, but Tuchel insists his side are capable of ending that incredible run.

“It’s a massive stadium, it’s a massive occasion,” Tuchel said of Sunday’s visit to the Metropolitano Stadium.

“It’s a team that has forgotten how to lose, so of course it requires a top performance first of all, and if we can deliver this performance, it will give us a big boost.

“I think we’re there, and I think we’re ready to win on Sunday. I know what it takes, and no one can ever guarantee it, but I think it’s the moment to check how far we are and to push our limit and proof of concept.”

England lost the reverse fixture 3-2 back in September, but it could have been a different story had Harry Kane scored a penalty to put Tuchel’s side 3-1 up.

“It’s important that we play with the same mindset that we played at home and attack them and try to make it a physical game, and try to impose our strength,” the German added.

“I think that’s what we want to see. And then you can never predict the result in football, never.

“But it’s important that we show the mindset that you speak of and the spirit, and we will. I’m very confident about that. But honestly, if you look deeply into the matches, even of Spain, they had some crucial ball losses against Croatia.

“They got away with it. They conceded some big, big chances against Croatia and still managed to win the game in the end.

“So no one is unbeatable. We need a top performance, and we’re full of confidence, and we’re getting there.

“I think it’s exactly what we wanted and we feel that we have something to take that we lost the last time.”