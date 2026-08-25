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Savinho completes Tottenham move: As soon as I spoke to De Zerbi, I knew I had to come

Savinho signs for Tottenham
Savinho signs for TottenhamTottenham

Tottenham have unveiled Savinho as their latest summer signing as he departs Manchester City.

Savinho has joined the North London side in a move reported to be worth around £85M as he departs City where he helped the side win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season. 

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The winger becomes City’s club-record departure, surpassing the £82M received for Julián Álvarez. Speaking on the switch, Savinho revealed that it was a talk with Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi which convinced him. 

"It's taken a while but I'm very happy to be here. It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world. 

"As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team." 

Tottenham have already spent big on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke whilst Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka and Andy Robertson have arrived on free transfers. 

Savinho’s arrival means Tottenham have spent over £300M this summer as De Zerbi builds a side that is worthy of qualifying for a European spot. 

De Zerbi excited to get started with Savinho

De Zerbi, who lost his opening game 3-0 to Brentford, spoke on the arrival of Savinho and said he cannot wait to get started with the 22 year old. 

"Sávio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity. 

"We’re very pleased to have him with us, and I’m looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team.” 

 

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SavinhoRoberto De ZerbiJulian AlvarezJan Paul van HeckeTottenhamManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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