Saha says Fernandes is a "scapegoat" at Man Utd and he was "guarantees" for his contract

Louis Saha has suggested Bruno Fernandes is a scapegoat at Manchester United as his contract situation continues.

United are enduring one of the worst starts to a Premier League season in the club's history after grabbing a single win from their 11 opening games.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Red Devils have conceded 34 goals in all competitions, more than any other club across Europe's top five leagues, as they swap Michael Carrick for Mauricio Pochettino, who lost his opening game 4-0 to Liverpool.

United have struggled to put together consecutive positive results and look useless at both ends of the pitch. The side look up from the relegation zone ahead of the weekend clash against Brentford as they wonder what went wrong.

With his current deal at the club set to expire at the end of the season, concern has been raised over club captain Bruno Fernandes who, speaking via CasinoHawks, Saha believes has been focused on too much.

"Maybe I'm saying something wrong here, but I do think there were moments where he felt he was always going to be the scapegoat when the team wasn't playing well.

“That's totally unfair. I think the elements where the club always operated with five or six unplayable players meant that one week it could be Bruno, and another week someone else. You had enough top performers in the squad to feel confident throughout games.

“I'm not saying that they are bad players, that's not what I'm saying, it's just not as dominant. The players don't have that high level of confidence. So yes, it still relies too heavily on the player with the most quality. I think this puts him in an unfair position.”

On his contract drama: "He wanted guarantees and players who could help him perform out there, and I think he's been a shadow of himself because of that.

“I've seen some performances where he's just not the Bruno that I know, sometimes almost half-running. So I think he hasn't been himself because of that."

United have gone from finishing third last season to sitting 19th after 11 matches. The entire club is in turmoil as Fernandes considers his future, which will likely be away from the club after this season.