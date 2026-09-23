Liverpool 'fully committed' on Florian Wirtz transfer stance

Liverpool will not entertain January transfer offers for star Florian Wirtz after a tough year and a half for him so far at Anfield.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool for a reported £100M fee from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but has so far failed to live up to his massive price tag on Merseyside, with Bayern Munich rumoured to be considering a move to bring him back to the Bundesliga.

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The Germany international has scored just seven goals in 54 games across all competitions for Liverpool and looks increasingly short on confidence.

According to German sources, Bayern are keeping a close eye on the situation and could look to bring him back to Germany, if Liverpool are open to the idea.

However, the latest indication is that Wirtz's and Liverpool are determined to keep going in a combined effort to recapture his top level, with Andoni Iraola confident that can be achieved.

Wirtz's representatives have reportedly spoken to Bayern to confirm his current wish is to stay at Liverpool.