Atletico Madrid ready to fight to keep Marcos Llorente in 2027

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are prepared to offer Marcos Llorente a contract extension before the end of 2026.

The 31-year-old has been a vital part of Diego Simeone's squad after a bold call to move across the Spanish capital from Real Madrid in 2019.

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After his call to retire from Spain duty after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, focuses has shifted to what comes next a club level, with his current contract in Madrid ending at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all rumoured to be tracking him as a free transfer option in 2027, but all parties are keen to keep him in Madrid, with renewal talks ongoing.

If he does extend his current deal at the Estadio Metropolitano, it's likely to be the final deal of his career, after previously indicating his intention not to play beyond 35.

"I'm clear I want to stay at Atletico Madrid for more years. I'm happy in a place where I'm valued, and hopefully we can reach an agreement where everyone is valued. I've never been one to grandstand, but if I'm honest, I'd like to retire at Atletico Madrid."