Florian Wirtz to leave Liverpool? Bayern Munich reportedly interested in January move

Florian Wirtz has been in poor form for Liverpool as transfer links grow to the Bundesliga.

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a swift goal from Alexander Isak as the side climbed up to 6th in the Premier League table.

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Despite the Reds grabbing 3 points, the Reds were criticised for their poor performances and none more so than Wirtz, who was substituted after 71 minutes, with his passing accuracy being around 70%.

His performances against Ipswich, Atlético Madrid, Fulham and Bournemouth have generated increasing criticism as he fails to create and pull off simple passes and touches, which have led to many believing he isn’t good enough for the Premier League.

Now, as per Football Insider who suggest that German champions Bayern Munich are ready to snap up Wirtz if he is available in the January transfer window.

Across his final two Bundesliga seasons for Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz produced 21 goals and 23 assists in 63 appearances as he helped the side to an unbeaten league title.

Wirtz is familiar with the German first division and if an opening does appear, he may ask to leave Liverpool, where he continues to struggle each week, even under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher ripped into Wirtz this week, suggesting that if he were manager, the 23 year old would not make it into the team to face Manchester City after the international break.

"Wirtz has been really poor again. It's just nothing. Nothing is happening there at all.

"That was one of the poorest I've ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt."