Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

David Moyes confirms Jarrad Branthwaite transfer plan

Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target Camara

Liverpool 'expect' Wirtz offers as Bayern Munich prepare bid

Carragher urges Liverpool head coach Iraola to drop 'really poor' Wirtz

Most read on Flashscore News

Teenage star Iva Jovic cruises to second-straight Guadalajara title

Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike for On as Federer-backed brand ramps up football project

New France boss Zidane announces first squad, Mbappe confirmed as captain

Former England winger Andros Townsend squashed by pitch roller in Thailand

Florian Wirtz to leave Liverpool? Bayern Munich reportedly interested in January move

Florian Wirtz to leave Liverpool? Bayern Munich reportedly interested in January move
Florian Wirtz to leave Liverpool? Bayern Munich reportedly interested in January moveREUTERS

Florian Wirtz has been in poor form for Liverpool as transfer links grow to the Bundesliga.

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a swift goal from Alexander Isak as the side climbed up to 6th in the Premier League table. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite the Reds grabbing 3 points, the Reds were criticised for their poor performances and none more so than Wirtz, who was substituted after 71 minutes, with his passing accuracy being around 70%. 

His performances against Ipswich, Atlético Madrid, Fulham and Bournemouth have generated increasing criticism as he fails to create and pull off simple passes and touches, which have led to many believing he isn’t good enough for the Premier League. 

Now, as per Football Insider who suggest that German champions Bayern Munich are ready to snap up Wirtz if he is available in the January transfer window. 

Across his final two Bundesliga seasons for Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz produced 21 goals and 23 assists in 63 appearances as he helped the side to an unbeaten league title. 

Wirtz is familiar with the German first division and if an opening does appear, he may ask to leave Liverpool, where he continues to struggle each week, even under new manager Andoni Iraola. 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher ripped into Wirtz this week, suggesting that if he were manager, the 23 year old would not make it into the team to face Manchester City after the international break. 

"Wirtz has been really poor again. It's just nothing. Nothing is happening there at all.

"That was one of the poorest I've ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt."

Mentions
BundesligaFlorian WirtzLiverpoolBayern MunichBournemouthAtl. MadridIpswichPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Isak hits winner as Liverpool win on Iraola's return to Bournemouth

Liverpool 'expect' Wirtz offers as Bayern Munich prepare bid

Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool