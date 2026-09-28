The latest from Football Insider indicates the LaLiga powerhouse are ready to revive their long-standing interest in Haaland - with Arsenal also keen - but it's unclear if the striker would accept a move to another English club.
An independent panel has found City guilty of breaking 114 of the 115 financial charges brought against them by the Premier League - but the club are planning a legal appeal.
Haaland's future is now up in the air, despite being under contract in Manchester until 2034, and it would take transfer offer in excess of £150M to prise him away from the Etihad Stadium.
That contract does not include a relegation clause, and if Los Blancos are serious about an offer, they will have to match City's valuation of the 26-year-old.