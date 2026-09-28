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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.Profimedia

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Erling Haaland’s representatives following the news of Manchester City being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

The latest from Football Insider indicates the LaLiga powerhouse are ready to revive their long-standing interest in Haaland - with Arsenal also keen - but it's unclear if the striker would accept a move to another English club.

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An independent panel has found City guilty of breaking 114 of the 115 financial charges brought against them by the Premier League - but the club are planning a legal appeal.

Haaland's future is now up in the air, despite being under contract in Manchester until 2034, and it would take transfer offer in excess of £150M to prise him away from the Etihad Stadium. 

That contract does not include a relegation clause, and if Los Blancos are serious about an offer, they will have to match City's valuation of the 26-year-old.

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Premier LeagueErling HaalandManchester CityReal MadridLaLigaFootball transfers

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