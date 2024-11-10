Forest boss Nuno enjoying ambition of Marinakis

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says the club's ambitions are being driven from the top.

Nuno admits he appreciates working with Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis.

"It is good,” he said. “Starting from the owner, the ambition to grow and improve the club makes us all aware that we have to give our best - starting from us on the pitch, the players, the staff working for the players, creating the environment and the best they can have so they can deliver on the pitch.

“Ambition is good. Demanding is good. But we cannot get away from our track, so I insist we have to remain humble and realise we haven’t achieved anything. I don’t just say that, it is the truth.

“We have to keep going. But having this desire to improve is what moves us forward.”

On the expectations of the Forest support, the Portuhiese also said: “I don’t consider it difficult to do that, it is just a continuation of the first day we started working together - realising that to achieve things we have to demand them and stay humble.

“We have to recognise that there are a lot of mistakes being made that we have to correct, so the ambition is that. Keeping on track is what we have to do.

“My ambition is tomorrow. I am not just saying that, I truly believe it. I also truly believe that the players feel the same way. We cannot get distracted; the focus is on the pitch.”