Ex-Middlesbrough boss Mowbray preparing for football return

Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray aims to return to management.

The 60 year-old is recovering from bowel cancer surgery.

"I do want to go back to work because football is in my blood, it's what I do," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"I still have issues, I'm still, at the moment not 100% ready for work.

"But somewhere down the line. My body's telling me that I'm not ready yet."

Mowbray's last job with with Birmingham City last season.

"We had just beaten Sunderland and Blackburn, my two previous clubs, and things were looking good, the place was bouncing, the stadium was full, and I was really looking forward to having a great time there," he added.

"Unfortunately, 10 days later I was in a hospital bed in Manchester having a 10-hour operation and my life changed."