Jorge Jesus: I tried to persuade Ronaldo against Portugal retirement

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has revealed he wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to keep on playing for Portugal into 2027.

The 41-year-old bows out from international football after scoring 146 goals across 234 caps for his country - both world records - following his senior debut in 2003.

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His decision to step away marks a controversial end to Portugal duty after he walked out of their squad camp in September, after being told he would not start a UEFA Nations League match against Denmark, which resulted in a £215 fine and a 30-day suspension.

Ronaldo had initially indicated his desire to keep on playing, but he's now reached an alternative decision, as Portugal gear up for their November games without him.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team," Ronaldo stated in his official announcement video.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums around the world.

"Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone - they are also made with the heart."

Following Ronaldo's reveal, Jesus has confirmed he wanted his former No.7 to remain in place for Euro 2028 qualification.

"Cristiano is a global icon, an example for Portugal and the national team.

“I had a huge photo of him put up in our auditorium so all the young players can look up to him every day.

“I asked him to continue with me, because I needed him by my side. But, I have to accept his decision.

“He will always have a place in the hearts of the Portuguese people."