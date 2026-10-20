Cristiano Ronaldo could pay off €255 Portugal fine in as little as 20 seconds

Cristiano Ronaldo recent fine from the Portuguese Football Federation won't scratch his bank account after recent research.

Ronaldo left Portugal's camp in Copenhagen last month after a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the team.

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The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star claimed Jesus had broken promises about his playing time against Norway before storming out and being chases by Jesus in the airport, as per reports.

Ronaldo apologised publicly and accepted that his actions deserved punishment which came in the form of a 30-day suspension from Portugal duty, as well as a €255 (£215) fine.

As per OLBG, the legendary winger could pay off the fine in just 30.17 seconds, as he is set to earn at least £225M in 2026 from his salary and endorsements alone.

"This figure is made up of a reported salary of $235M from Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and $65M from his deals with Nike, Binance, Herbalife, Whoop and other partnerships, but once his other business activity pays out, he could earn even more.

"Ronaldo can reportedly charge up to $3.5M for a single sponsored post as one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in the world, meaning a single sponsored post could pay for his fine from the Portuguese FA 12,195 times over.

"Once his additional income from his investments into hotels, branded products and the income of his other digital assets across YouTube and other platforms, Ronaldo could potentially shave off another 10 seconds from the time needed to pay off his sanction."

The main consequence of his punishment is the 30-day suspension, although it is not expected to cost him any further Portugal appearances as his next appearance may come in the national team's next clash with Denmark in the Nations League.