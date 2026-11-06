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Portugal boss Jesus reveals he had zero idea Cristiano Ronaldo would retire
Portugal boss Jesus reveals he had zero idea Cristiano Ronaldo would retireAction Images via Reuters

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has revealed he had no idea Cristiano Ronaldo would retire this week.

The 41-year-old Portugal legend has brought an end to his 23-year career for his country after a record-breaking 146 goals in 234 caps.

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The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star captained Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stunned the footballing world as he decided it was time to retire and speaking at Friday's news conference, Jesus revealed he had no idea Ronaldo was ready to hang up his boots: 

"I found out when we all did," Jesus said. "Until then, I knew nothing about it. He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list."

Having made his international debut in 2003, Ronaldo played in 12 major tournaments: six World Cups and six European Championships.

He leaves Portugal top of Nations League Group A4 with a 100 per cent record as they face Denmark at home before playing Wales in Cardiff next week.

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