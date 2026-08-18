Roma agree €25 million deal with Porto for youngster Rodrigo Mora

Roma has reached an agreement with the Porto to sign 19-year-old Rodrigo Mora.

The deal is worth €25 million as a fixed fee, with 50% on any future resale and a specific clause allowing the Giallorossi to acquire 100% of the player.

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It was a long and complex negotiation, involving counteroffers, in-depth discussions, and above all, several changes to the structure of the deal. In the end, however, Roma and Porto found common ground for Rodrigo Mora. The agreement has been reached and the transfer of the Portuguese talent born in 2007 to the Giallorossi is now in its final stages.

The negotiations required particularly intense work. The parties discussed at length not only the player's valuation, but also the structure of the deal, repeatedly changing the formula to reach a solution that would satisfy both clubs. It was a tough negotiation, lasting weeks, during which every aspect of the agreement was gradually defined until the final breakthrough.

The deal includes a fixed fee of €25 million, plus a 50% share on any future resale. The agreement also contains a specific clause that will allow Roma to later acquire 100% of the player's economic rights. This is the formula on which the two clubs finally found the right balance after considering several options during the talks.

The decisive step came in the last few hours. The documents for the deal were signed by Porto president André Villas-Boas, effectively sealing the agreement between the clubs and paving the way for the completion of the transfer.

Medical tests and signing today

At that point, the green light was also given for Rodrigo Mora. Porto authorized the nineteen-year-old Portuguese to travel to Italy for his medical tests and to complete the contractual process. Roma is expecting him today, Tuesday, in the capital: a private flight is being arranged to bring the player to Italy.

From weeks of negotiations to the finalization of every detail, the deal has now reached its final chapter. Mora is ready to leave Porto and begin his adventure at Roma, at the end of a process that required patience, flexibility, and ongoing discussions about the structure of the deal. Now only the medical tests and the signing remain: then he will officially be a new Giallorossi player.