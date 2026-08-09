Roma have reportedly launched an ambitious bid to sign Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora.

Mora, 19, is regarded as one of the most exciting young playmakers in Europe and has previously been linked with move to several top clubs.

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The youngster broke into Porto’s first team in 2024-25, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in his 32 games across all competitions.

Francesco Farioli’s arrival last summer changed things, however. With Porto no longer playing a more traditional number ten, Mora’s form dropped off, and he ended 2025-26 with just six goals and two assists in 47 games.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side Roma are hoping to sign him and have made an offer of €25 million.

It’s understood that falls short of Porto’s asking price, with the Portuguese side also in talks with Galatasaray over a potential move.