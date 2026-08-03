Roma are reportedly willing to offer Real Madrid forward Endrick a way out of the club.

Endrick, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon having failed to nail down a place in the starting eleven.

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The youngster’s position at the club doesn’t look to have changed going into 2026-27, especially following the arrival of Carlos Espi from Levante.

According to Fichajes, Serie A side Roma are will to offer Endrick a chance to play regularly and have approached Real Madrid regarding a potential loan.

It’s understood Roma would like to take Endrick for the season with an option to buy, a proposal that has been met negatively by Real Madrid.