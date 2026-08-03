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Roma willing to offer Endrick Real Madrid exit route

Roma willing to offer Endrick Real Madrid exit route
Roma willing to offer Endrick Real Madrid exit routeREUTERS

Roma are reportedly willing to offer Real Madrid forward Endrick a way out of the club.

Endrick, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon having failed to nail down a place in the starting eleven.

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The youngster’s position at the club doesn’t look to have changed going into 2026-27, especially following the arrival of Carlos Espi from Levante.

According to Fichajes, Serie A side Roma are will to offer Endrick a chance to play regularly and have approached Real Madrid regarding a potential loan.

It’s understood Roma would like to take Endrick for the season with an option to buy, a proposal that has been met negatively by Real Madrid.

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Serie AEndrickAS RomaReal MadridLaLigaFootball transfers