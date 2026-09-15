Barcelona midfielder Rodri has looked to clarify his reasons for opting against joining Real Madrid earlier this summer.

After leading Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tittle this summer, Rodri informed Manchester City of his desire to return to his native country for the 2026/27 campaign, as he entered into the final year of his contract.

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The former Atletico Madrid man rejected City's attempt to convince him on a renewal and he also opted against a bold move to Real Madrid after talks with Jose Mourinho.

Both sides confirmed the interest with Mourinho claiming Rodri's lack of firmness over a move convinced him it would not go through.

However, rumours of Rodri rejecting the switch due to Real Madrid's boycott over the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony - where he controversially finished ahead of Vinicius Junior - have been dismissed by the player.

"It’s not true that I rejected Real Madrid because they boycotted the Ballon d’Or. At the time, it didn't affect me. It was my special day.

“There's no point in talking about people who were not at the ceremony. It was a beautiful moment for my family and I.

"Saying no to Real Madrid was not easy, especially since they treated me so well.

“I made my decision based on sporting aspects, on what excited me more, and where I felt I could win and grow the most as a player."