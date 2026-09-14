Lamine Yamal: Ronaldo and Messi were not winning like me at 19

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Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal.Profimedia

Lamine Yamal is confident he will win the 2026 Ballon d'Or later this year.

The 19-year-old won another LaLiga title with Barcelona at the end of the 205/26 season before going on to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup crown with Spain in July.

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His closest rival in the Ballon d'Or race is expected to be Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe and he claimed the duo are currently the best players in world football.

If Lamine Yamal does claim the award, he will break Ronaldo Nazaro's record as the youngest-ever recipient, after he clinched it aged 21 in 1997.

A Ballon d'Or win in the near future seems inevitable for Lamine Yamal and he boldly claimed his incredible run of success for club and country puts him ahead of iconic pair Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in comparison to their teenage years.

"There are great players like Messi, Cristiano and Maradona. But, I think it’s never happened before, where someone has won so much at such an early age.

“There was Pele, but in recent times… never, I think.

“People have this mindset that because I’ve won trophies, maybe I’ll relax with my career at some point. That will not happen.

“I know I have a thousand things to make football history."

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