Real Madrid weigh Endrick's future amid January exit talk

Endrick is expected to seriously consider a move to Serie A as his Real Madrid future becomes increasingly uncertain, with AC Milan and Roma emerging as potential destinations for the Brazilian forward in January.

The 20-year-old has barely featured for Madrid this season and was again an unused substitute on Saturday as Jose Mourinho's side beat Villarreal 1-0.

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He has played just four minutes of LaLiga football, leaving his development at a critical stage and raising questions about how much longer he can afford to wait for opportunities at the Bernabeu.

Sources suggest Endrick is now giving more serious consideration to a move to Italy in the hope of reviving his career.

AC Milan are viewed as his strongest potential landing spot, although Roma's impressive start to the season has given them encouragement that they could enter the race.

Madrid must also consider how they handle a situation in which the forward's market value risks declining the longer he remains on the sidelines. Endrick arrived in Spain with the reputation of a future Brazil superstar, but his progress has stalled and a January departure is increasingly possible if he cannot secure a meaningful role.

Competition for places is fierce, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior among the established attacking stars ahead of him. Yan Diomande is also part of the conversation around Madrid's attacking options, further complicating Endrick's route into the team.

Yet Madrid's problems extend well beyond one young forward's lack of minutes.

Mourinho is attempting to establish harmony within a squad facing questions over its attacking hierarchy, with Mbappe's role attracting scrutiny and Vinicius left on the bench against Villarreal before coming on in the second half and receiving a red card.

Mourinho himself cut a visibly animated figure on the touchline during the narrow victory, underlining the pressure surrounding a team still trying to find the right balance.

For Endrick, however, the immediate priority must be his own development.

At 20, he needs regular football to demonstrate the qualities that made him one of Brazil's most exciting prospects. Remaining at Madrid without a clear path into the side risks wasting valuable time, while Serie A could offer the opportunity to rebuild his confidence and establish himself at senior level.

A January move would represent a significant decision for both player and club, but with Milan and Roma potentially offering a route back to regular action, Endrick's future at the Bernabeu looks increasingly fragile.