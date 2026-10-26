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Super-subs Mayulu and Godts inspire PSG to Ligue 1 win over Lyon

Super-subs Mayulu and Godts celebrate together
Super-subs Mayulu and Godts celebrate togetherJULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

PSG moved to the Ligue 1 summit after second-half goals from substitutes Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Lyon.

Targeting an eighth successive win across all competitions, PSG came flying out of the blocks at the Parc des Princes, with Desire Doue and Fabian Ruiz both going close in the opening 10 minutes.

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Despite the absence of several key players, the injury-ravaged hosts continued to dominate proceedings, but Dominik Greif stood firm in the Lyon goal to parry away Ferran Torres’ powerful low strike.

For all PSG’s pressure, the visitors spurned a glorious chance to take the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, when Julien Duranville’s close-range effort was tipped over the bar by Matvey Safonov. Encouraged by that opportunity, Lyon threatened again through Zachary Athekame, while at the other end, Maghnes Akliouche saw a strike smartly saved by Greif.

The Parisians upped the ante once again at the start of the second period, as Joao Neves fired wastefully over from inside the box. The visitors continued to hold their own, though, with Moussa Niakhate’s header drawing an excellent reaction save from Safonov.

Having already claimed a league-high nine points with goals scored beyond the hour mark this season, PSG boss Luis Enrique introduced Lucas Hernandez, Godts and Mayulu from the bench in the hope of finding a breakthrough.

Those changes had an immediate effect, with Mayulu receiving a pass from Godts on the edge of the box and powering a superb strike into the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

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Match statsFlashscore

Buoyed by that moment of magic, PSG doubled their lead with six minutes remaining, as Quentin Ndjantou’s long ball picked out Godts, who cut inside one defender and curled a sublime effort beyond Greif to wrap up a vital three points for PSG with his first goal for the club. 

As for Lyon, Paulo Fonseca’s men suffer a third straight away defeat for the first time since May 2025.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vitinha (PSG)

Check out the match stats here.

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Ligue 1LyonPSGVitinhaMika GodtsSenny MayuluDominik GreifMatvey Safonov

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