Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

PSG eye Zion Suzuki amid doubts over Lucas Chevalier’s future

PSG eye Zion Suzuki amid doubts over Lucas Chevalier’s future
PSG eye Zion Suzuki amid doubts over Lucas Chevalier’s futureČTK / Jiji Press Photo / The Sankei Shimbun

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

According to Sky Italy, the 23-year-old Japan international has emerged as a potential option for the French champions as uncertainty surrounds the future of Lucas Chevalier.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chevalier joined PSG from Lille for around £34 million last summer, but his position at the club could be under review, prompting the Ligue 1 giants to explore alternatives.

Suzuki has also attracted interest from Juventus, who previously identified him as a potential alternative to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Talks between Juventus and Villa over Martinez have reportedly stalled after the Italian club undervalued the Argentina international.

Suzuki, who impressed during the 2026 World Cup, could also be considered by Villa should Martinez leave this summer, with the Japanese goalkeeper attracting interest from several European clubs.

Mentions
Football transfersLucas ChevalierZion SuzukiEmiliano MartinezPSGAston VillaJuventus

Related Articles

Garnacho mocks Man Utd and Chelsea in Villa interview: Champions League is the best...

Juventus boss claims Emi Martinez wants Aston Villa exit

A look at every Premier League and top European club kit for the 2026/27 season