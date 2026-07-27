PSG eye Zion Suzuki amid doubts over Lucas Chevalier’s future

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

According to Sky Italy, the 23-year-old Japan international has emerged as a potential option for the French champions as uncertainty surrounds the future of Lucas Chevalier.

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Chevalier joined PSG from Lille for around £34 million last summer, but his position at the club could be under review, prompting the Ligue 1 giants to explore alternatives.

Suzuki has also attracted interest from Juventus, who previously identified him as a potential alternative to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Talks between Juventus and Villa over Martinez have reportedly stalled after the Italian club undervalued the Argentina international.

Suzuki, who impressed during the 2026 World Cup, could also be considered by Villa should Martinez leave this summer, with the Japanese goalkeeper attracting interest from several European clubs.