Juventus boss claims Emi Martinez wants Aston Villa exit

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wants to leave the club this summer according to reports in Italy.

Martinez is currently considering his options as part of a delayed summer break due to Argentina's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

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The 33-year-old played a vital role in Villa’s UEFA Europa League title win in May, but his next steps are unclear, after confirming his possible international retirement to focus on club action in 2026/27.

Martinez is under contract at Villa Park until 2029, and remains as Unai Emery's No.1, but Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti has boldly claimed he wants to leave.

"Dibu Martinez? He's a goalkeeper who wants to change clubs and we're looking for competitiveness. But we currently have two keepers."

Previous reports from Sky Sport Italia, claimed Villa had set an asking price at €10M plus add-ons for Martinez, but that is viewed as too much for Juventus’ current transfer budget.

With Martinez potentially too expensive, and Villa not willing to sanction a sale, Juventus could now turn their attention to Japan and Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki